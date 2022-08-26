Watch CBS News
Boulder cyclist suffers broken bones in hit-and-run crash

Colorado State Patrol says a hit-and-run crash injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon on Highway 119 near Boulder Falls.

CSP says the cyclist was riding on the shoulder of southbound Highway 119 when a car passed him in Boulder Canyon.

The driver then swerved in front of the cyclist to make a U-turn and the cyclist ran into the back of the car, throwing him off his bike.

The driver got out of his car but then quickly returned and drove away from the scene, according to CSP. CSP says the cyclist is expected to recover after suffering broken bones.

The car involved is described as a white KIA Sol with Texas license plates NPZ 6972. If anyone has any information about the vehicle or driver they are asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.

August 26, 2022

