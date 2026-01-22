Watch CBS News
Local News

History Colorado to exhibit U.S. founding documents on "Freedom Plane National Tour"

By
Anna Alejo
Executive Producer of Community Impact
Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships and original content at the neighborhood and local business level, ensuring a wide range of perspectives are represented in programming.
Read Full Bio
Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A collection of historic U.S. documents is touring the country, and it'll be making a stop in Denver later this year as part of the "Freedom Plane National Tour".

It's in celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th year of statehood.

dmr-stone-engraving-of-the-declaration-of-independence.jpg
An original engraved copy of the Declaration of Independence. National Archives and Records Administration

The exhibit features a number of historic papers, including an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, printed from a copperplate of the original.

It also includes a rare draft form of the U.S. Constitution, with a delegate's handwritten notes made during the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Other documents include the Oath of Allegiance signed by Gen. George Washington.

george-washington-oath-of-allegiance.jpg
George Washington's Oath of Allegiance, 1778. National Archives and Records Administration

The History Colorado Center is among a select group of eight museums across the country chosen by the National Archives and Records Administration to host the exhibition featuring rare original documents that shaped the nation.

"Freedom Plane offers a tangible opportunity to reflect on what it means to be American. These documents embody the revolutionary idea that we are a nation bound together by shared ideals," said Dawn DiPrince, president/CEO of History Colorado and the State Historic Preservation Officer. "History Colorado is honored to be invited to host Freedom Plane, and we extend the invitation to our fellow Coloradans to witness this exhibition."

freedom-plane.png
National Archives and Records Administration

The exhibit will make its stop at the History Colorado Center from May 28th through June 14th. For more information, visit Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation | History 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue