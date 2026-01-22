History Colorado to exhibit U.S. founding documents on "Freedom Plane National Tour"

A collection of historic U.S. documents is touring the country, and it'll be making a stop in Denver later this year as part of the "Freedom Plane National Tour".

It's in celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary and Colorado's 150th year of statehood.

An original engraved copy of the Declaration of Independence. National Archives and Records Administration

The exhibit features a number of historic papers, including an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, printed from a copperplate of the original.

It also includes a rare draft form of the U.S. Constitution, with a delegate's handwritten notes made during the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Other documents include the Oath of Allegiance signed by Gen. George Washington.

George Washington's Oath of Allegiance, 1778. National Archives and Records Administration

The History Colorado Center is among a select group of eight museums across the country chosen by the National Archives and Records Administration to host the exhibition featuring rare original documents that shaped the nation.

"Freedom Plane offers a tangible opportunity to reflect on what it means to be American. These documents embody the revolutionary idea that we are a nation bound together by shared ideals," said Dawn DiPrince, president/CEO of History Colorado and the State Historic Preservation Officer. "History Colorado is honored to be invited to host Freedom Plane, and we extend the invitation to our fellow Coloradans to witness this exhibition."

National Archives and Records Administration

The exhibit will make its stop at the History Colorado Center from May 28th through June 14th. For more information, visit Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation | History