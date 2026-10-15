History Colorado Center is now the Colorado History Museum. The state's history institution and museum network said the new name tells visitors that they will experience a museum dedicated to exploring Colorado's stories, cultures and history.

"Museums are beloved institutions for their resilience, trust, and community power, and we are proud to be a long part of this tradition," said Dawn DiPrince, History Colorado President/CEO and State Historic Preservation Officer in a statement. "Colorado History Museum is wonderfully straightforward. Clarity builds bridges and creates access, which are bedrocks of our organizational values."

History Colorado is now the Colorado History Museum Colorado History Museum

History Colorado is a statewide organization with 11 museums, historic sites, collections care, research, historic preservation and archaeology, educational programs and community partnerships across Colorado. That name will remain the same; it's History Colorado Center, the specific location at 1200 Broadway in downtown Denver, that will undergo a name change.

"Museums create spaces where people can connect with one another, encounter different perspectives and better understand the communities around them," said Kelly Brough, Chair of the History Colorado Board of Directors, in a statement. "The Board is proud to support a name that clearly and confidently reflects what this place is while opening the door to its future."

The Colorado History Museum Visit Denver

The Colorado History Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for kids 18 and under is free every day.