Historical marker celebrating Asian American history in Denver goes missing

An Asian American organization in Denver is calling on the public's help after one of its historical markers in the heart of the city's downtown went missing.

"It's hard for us to speculate what exactly happened," said Joie Ha.

Ha is the executive director of Colorado Asian Pacific United, an organization whose mission is to help celebrate and memorialize the history of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

"Our work is to ensure that these unheard stories are being told," said Ha. "Having some physical way to say that our history is important, it matters, [and] resonates with the community."

There was once a thriving Chinatown in the late 1800s in downtown Denver, but rampant racism and violence perpetrated against the Asian American community contributed to the fall of and disappearance of this part of town.

More than a century later, CAPU and the city of Denver recognized the forgotten part of the city's history with three historical markers throughout the former Chinatown and a mural.

However, in December 2023, leaders with CAPU recognized that one of the markers off of 16th and Wazee Streets was gone, with only a metal stump remaining.

"It is possible that maybe a truck hit it and it broke. However, we are curious as to where the actual marker itself then is," said Ha. "I do think there is a possibility that it could've been a motivated incident, especially with the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes that we saw in the past few years.

Ha tells CBS News Colorado that they've filed a police report since and have been looking for signs as to where the marker could be.

"We're definitely disappointed, but we're also very motivated to reinstall it," she said.

Now, they're looking to the Denver community to help crowdfund and replace the marker or for anyone who knows anything about where the missing marker is to come forward and bring it back.

"And this time around, we're definitely looking at maybe seeing if we could make it even sturdier and make it more difficult to accidentally, or purposefully take out," said Ha.

Ha says they are determined to not let this incident keep the Asian Pacific Islander community from making sure their history is never forgotten.

"It's important that we remember our history and as a whole, remember marginalized people's history since they have been the very fabric of what makes this country this country," said Ha.