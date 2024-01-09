Historic Dearfield Settlement could become part of National Park Service

The historic Dearfield Settlement located about 25 miles east of Greeley has been selected to be part of the special resource study by the National Park Service. The settlement was established by entrepreneur Oliver Toussaint Jackson in 1910.

It was the largest African American homesteading settlement in Colorado, reaching its peak in the late 1910s and early 1920s, according to the National Park Service.

The historic Dearfield Settlement CBS

The park service is preparing to evaluate Dearfield for potential inclusion in the National Park System. During this consideration, the study team considers public input.

The site will also be evaluated according to four criteria: 1) national significance, 2) suitability, 3) feasibility and 4) the need for NPS management. According to the National Park Service, all four criteria must have positive findings for the study to identify the site as an area for potential inclusion.

CBS

Additional Information from the National Park Service:

The NPS invites the public to attend any of the following informational meetings to ask questions and learn more about the Dearfield Special Resource Study process and framework.

DENVER: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library | Cousins Gallery, Third Floor

2401 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205

GREELEY: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST

Greeley History Museum

714 8th Street, Greeley, CO 80631

VIRTUAL: Friday, January 19, 2024

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MST

A link to the meeting is available via the project webpage https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Dearfield_SRS under the 'Meeting Notices' tab.

For those who cannot attend in-person meetings or the live, online event, a video recording of the virtual meeting presentation will remain available via the meeting link on the project webpage https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Dearfield_SRS.

Members of the public with an interest in Dearfield are also encouraged to submit thoughts, ideas, and information to help inform the study. Public input helps the NPS better understand what is most important and unique about Dearfield, how much support exists for preservation and possible designation, and what the public envisions for Dearfield's future. Comments also inform whether there are any issues or concerns which should be considered during the study process. Written input can be submitted during the open comment period from December 8, 2023, to February 23, 2024, in the following ways:

Online (preferred). Visit the study website https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Dearfield_SRS and click on the "Open for Comment" tab to access the virtual comment portal.

By Mail.

National Park Service

Denver Service Center

Attn: Dearfield SRS / Charles Lawson

12795 West Alameda Pkwy

Denver, CO 80228

The Dearfield Special Resource Study was authorized by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022. When the study is complete, findings and any recommendations of the Secretary of the Interior will then be sent to Congress for consideration. Only Congress, through legislated action, or the President, through the use of the Antiquities Act of 1906, have the authority to designate new national park units.

More information about the study and upcoming public meetings can be found at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Dearfield_SRS.