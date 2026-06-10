Cold, lost hiker from Arizona found in Colorado at 11,200 feet after she was reported missing

An Arizona woman who got lost while hiking in southwestern Colorado was rescued this week after a 2-hour search. It happened late Tuesday night in Dolores County, about 12 miles west of Telluride.

The woman is from Phoenix and was hiking with her son. He told emergency personnel that he and his 48-year-old mother got separated from each other while hiking on the Woods Lake Trail. That's located in the Uncompahgre National Forest and the Lizard Head Wilderness.

Search crews from San Miguel County and Dolores County set about trying to find the woman -- who didn't have equipment for spending a night outside in the wild -- right before dark.

San Miguel County



Just after 10:33 p.m. they found her at about 11,200 feet. According to news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, she was cold and lost but hadn't suffered any injuries.

Soon afterwards, crews helped her down a trail and she was reunited with her son.

In a prepared statement, San Miguel County Sheriff Dan Covault encouraged everyone who heads into the backcountry in Colorado this summer to be ready "in case an emergency leaves you without shelter for an unexpected extended period of time."

"We hope you enjoy recreating in the backcountry this summer and when you do, be sure to carry extra food, water, clothing, and a reliable light source," he said.