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Highway 85 closed north of Denver metro area due to serious crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Highway 85 was closed north of the Denver metro area due to a serious crash early Wednesday morning. The intersection of the highway and 136th Avenue was closed just before 5 a.m., according to Brighton police. 

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Highway 85 and 136th Avenue. CBS

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route during the morning commute. Officials urged drivers to take I-76 if possible to avoid traffic backups and vehicles used in the crash investigation.

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