Highway 85 closed north of Denver metro area due to serious crash
Highway 85 was closed north of the Denver metro area due to a serious crash early Wednesday morning. The intersection of the highway and 136th Avenue was closed just before 5 a.m., according to Brighton police.
What caused the crash is being investigated.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route during the morning commute. Officials urged drivers to take I-76 if possible to avoid traffic backups and vehicles used in the crash investigation.