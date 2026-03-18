Highway 85 closed north of Denver metro area due to serious crash

Highway 85 was closed north of the Denver metro area due to a serious crash early Wednesday morning. The intersection of the highway and 136th Avenue was closed just before 5 a.m., according to Brighton police.

Highway 85 and 136th Avenue. CBS

What caused the crash is being investigated.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route during the morning commute. Officials urged drivers to take I-76 if possible to avoid traffic backups and vehicles used in the crash investigation.