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Highway 6 closed as first responders work to rescue Colorado rock climbers

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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First responders in Colorado closed Highway 6 on Sunday evening after three rock climbers became stranded.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says officials closed the highway in both directions between Highway 96 in Golden and Highway 119 in Gilpin County around 6:40 p.m. Crews are reportedly working to rescue three rock climbers in the area.

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Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says no injuries have been reported.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the road is closed due to safety concerns and advised drivers to expect delays.

Officials have not yet provided an estimate on when the highway will reopen.

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