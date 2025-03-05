Highway 34 reopens in Northern Colorado after possible pipe bomb investigated during traffic stop

Highway 34 was closed in Weld County early Wednesday morning after Colorado State Patrol troopers investigated a possible pipe bomb inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. Shortly after 6 a.m. the highway reopened and the 40-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Just before 1 a.m., state troopers stopped a black 2023 Honda Accord for speeding in the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 101.

Highway 34 was closed in Weld County after Colorado State troopers discovered a pipe bomb inside a vehicle during a traffic stop. CBS

During the traffic stop, the trooper saw evidence of drugs and the trooper believed he may have seen an item that could have been an explosive device. The trooper said the driver told him the device was a bomb.

The Weld County Bomb Squad assisted in the investigation and bomb specialists spent several hours on the scene.

Troopers shut down westbound lanes of Highway 34 in the area of mile marker 101. Traffic was diverted and drivers urged to take an alternate route during the investigation.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the traffic backups on Highway 34 after it was closed in Weld County early Wednesday morning. CBS

Shortly after 6 a.m. it was determined there were no explosive devices inside the vehicle and the roadway reopened.

Troopers are still working on the details of the investigation and final charges have not been recommended for the suspect.