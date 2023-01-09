Highway 285 closed in both directions due to a jackknifed semi, fuel spill

Highway 285 was closed in both directions near Elk Creek Road on Monday due to a jackknifed semi and fuel spill. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at Highway 285 near South Elk Creek Road, or Shaffer's Crossing, at 9 a.m.

Elk Creek Fire Protection District

When state troopers arrived, they found a semi had gone off the side of the road. The saddle tank had ruptured and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Hazmat crews with the Colorado State Patrol were on scene for the cleanup.

Hwy. 285 is closed in both directions near Elk Creek Rd. due to a jackknifed semi truck with a fuel spill. #us285 #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/hoH2oiYTSZ — Elk Creek Fire (@ElkCreekFire) January 9, 2023

The truck is from Indiana. The driver was not hurt.

Elk Creek Fire Protection District

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.