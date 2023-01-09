Highway 285 closed in both directions due to a jackknifed semi, fuel spill
Highway 285 was closed in both directions near Elk Creek Road on Monday due to a jackknifed semi and fuel spill. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at Highway 285 near South Elk Creek Road, or Shaffer's Crossing, at 9 a.m.
When state troopers arrived, they found a semi had gone off the side of the road. The saddle tank had ruptured and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Hazmat crews with the Colorado State Patrol were on scene for the cleanup.
The truck is from Indiana. The driver was not hurt.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
