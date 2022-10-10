Watch CBS News
Local News

Highway 24 closed due to fatal head-on crash in Park County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

US Highway 24 is closed in both directions due to a fatal head-on crash between Turner Gulch and County Road 90.

In addition to the fatality, two people needed to be flown out for emergency care. At least three helicopters were seen near the site of the crash, which was first reported just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred near the Lake George Lookout, about 15 miles west of Florissant.  

At least one person had to be extricated from a car, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman.

Both cars had out of state license plates, but no other details were immediately available.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 3:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.