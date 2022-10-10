Highway 24 closed due to fatal head-on crash in Park County

US Highway 24 is closed in both directions due to a fatal head-on crash between Turner Gulch and County Road 90.

In addition to the fatality, two people needed to be flown out for emergency care. At least three helicopters were seen near the site of the crash, which was first reported just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred near the Lake George Lookout, about 15 miles west of Florissant.

At least one person had to be extricated from a car, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman.

Both cars had out of state license plates, but no other details were immediately available.