Highlands Ranch teens gear up for K1 Speed National Championships

Two young kart racers from Highlands Ranch are gearing up to represent Colorado in the K1 Speed National Championships.

They may be years away from getting a driver's license, but they're already champions behind the wheel.

"I remember me and my dad when I was like 7 years old and my brother, we just came here for fun one day," said Luke Hugen.

15-year-old Luke was just a kid when he took the go-kart ride that would turn into a lifelong passion.

"From there on, I just kinda fell in love with it. Going around the track, loving the speed and the agility of it," Luke said.

It's the same story for 11-year-old Haley Stone.

"We just never stopped," said Haley. "The speed, the adrenaline, just getting to control the kart, going as fast as I can."

Both began honing their skills at K1 Speedway in Littleton.

"I just got better and better with more seat time, more time on the track until I won the first one and just never got off the podium," said Haley.

It was there that the two racers met and discovered a connection.

"We found out we live on the same street. From there, we kinda just became friends, you know, practiced together," said Luke. "Sometimes we just take out some shifters, just us two having fun together."

This year, they both won the K1 State Championships, Haley for the Junior Division and Hugen in the Teen Division.

Now, they'll head to California for the National Championships.

"I'm feeling like I'm gonna win this. Most motorsports are more male-dominated, so having a girl in them is just more special," said Haley.

Their strategy? Hard work and speed.

"Just practicing, looking at video footage of last year's national championships, seeing what they're doing and see how I can build upon that," said Luke.

"Don't stop, don't hit the brakes, go as fast as you can," added Haley.

A skill and a friendship they hope will continue for life.

"I always want to be a racecar driver. That's the ultimate goal," said Luke.

"It would be amazing to get into like F1 or IndyCar," said Haley.

Haley will compete April 13 to 14, while Luke will compete in June.

If they finish in the top three, they'll go on to compete in the World Championships the following day, where they could earn $8,000 in the Junior Division and $10,000 for the Teen Division.