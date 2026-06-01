One killed, two hurt in hit-and-run in Colorado's Douglas County

A suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Monday morning that left one person dead and two others hurt in Highlands Ranch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck on East Wildcat Preserve Parkway went off the road just before 11 a.m. and hit three people on the sidewalk and drove off.

CBS

One witness followed the truck to the Daniels Park area. That's where the driver was arrested.

The name of the victim who was killed hasn't been released. The suspect's name also hasn't been released.