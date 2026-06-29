Colorado conservationists to reintroduce bison to Highlands Ranch Backcountry Wilderness Area

Multiple groups in Colorado are working together to bring bison back to part of their native prairie habitat.

Bison have not grazed the Highlands Ranch Backcountry Wilderness Area for over 150 years, the Highlands Ranch Community Association said in an announcement on Monday. Now, a new project hopes to support stewardship, ecological restoration and conservation of the prairie and the animals that once roamed it. They say that allowing the Daniels Park bison herd to graze the area will allow them to study the vital role bison play in maintaining healthy grasslands.

A herd of bison graze at Daniels Park on July 26, 2017, in Sedalia, Colorado. Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Bison are widely recognized as a keystone species whose natural grazing patterns help maintain diverse native plant communities, improve soil health, support wildlife habitat, and increase grassland resilience. Their return represents an important step toward restoring ecological processes that once shaped Colorado's Great Plains landscapes," the HRCA said.

The herd, managed by Denver Mountain Parks, will seasonally graze approximately 150 acres of the backcountry area.

The association says the conservation effort will also offer residents and visitors the chance to learn about the historic relationship between bison, grasslands and Indigenous cultures.

"The Backcountry Wilderness Area is uniquely suited for a project like this. As a 7,000-acre conservation landscape, it allows us to balance habitat protection, education, and carefully managed recreation while preserving a place where wildlife can thrive. Hosting these bison is a natural extension of that mission," said HRCA CEO/GM Mike Bailey.