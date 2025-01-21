Short-term high wind warning issued for Colorado foothills west of the Denver metro area

Arctic air moves on with two more regular cold fronts on the way

Strong Bora winds have been blasting down the Front Range of Colorado for most of Tuesday. The strongest zone of gusts has been in Jefferson County and Boulder County. For much of the afternoon, Highway 93 was closed in both directions between Golden and south of Boulder due to blowing snow that resulted in whiteout conditions.

A high wind warning has been issued for areas at the base of the foothills in those two counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Wind gusts have been as high as 70 mph near Boulder and along Highway 93. Bora winds are a downslope wind much like a Chinook. However, while Chinooks begin with warm/moist air from the Pacific, a Bora wind begins in Canada or the Arctic and begins dry and cold. So it does not have the big, warming effect of a Chinook.