Watch CBS News
Local News

Short-term high wind warning issued for Colorado foothills west of the Denver metro area

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Arctic air moves on with two more regular cold fronts on the way
Arctic air moves on with two more regular cold fronts on the way 04:20

Strong Bora winds have been blasting down the Front Range of Colorado for most of Tuesday. The strongest zone of gusts has been in Jefferson County and Boulder County. For much of the afternoon, Highway 93 was closed in both directions between Golden and south of Boulder due to blowing snow that resulted in whiteout conditions. 

A high wind warning has been issued for areas at the base of the foothills in those two counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

high-wind-warning.png

Wind gusts have been as high as 70 mph near Boulder and along Highway 93. Bora winds are a downslope wind much like a Chinook. However, while Chinooks begin with warm/moist air from the Pacific, a Bora wind begins in Canada or the Arctic and begins dry and cold. So it does not have the big, warming effect of a Chinook.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.