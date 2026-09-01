High speed crash damages a dozen cars in University of Colorado Boulder parking lot

About a dozen cars were damaged in a high-speed crash in Boulder early Tuesday morning.

The Boulder Police Department said officers were called to the scene at the Williams Village parking lot on the University of Colorado Boulder campus just after 4 a.m. When they arrived, police discovered a Subaru Outback on top of other cars in the lot.

Investigators determined that a 34-year-old man driving south on 34th Street, north of Baseline Road, hit the median at high speed. They say his Subaru went airborne before crashing into multiple parked cars on the other side of Baseline Road. Authorities estimate 10 to 12 cars were damaged in the crash.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the cars in the parking lot were occupied, and there were no other injuries, the BPD said.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash and they're investigating if the driver was impaired. They say charges against the driver are pending.

The BPD asked anyone with information about the crash, or who believes their vehicle was damaged, to contact Traffic Officer J. Harris at HarrisJ@bouldercolorado.gov regarding case 26-07811.