High fire danger returns to Denver and the Eastern Plains on Friday afternoon

Parts of Colorado received some much-needed moisture this week, but the return of dry and windy weather reminds us that fire danger is still a concern this spring.

CBS

Red Flag warnings are in place for the Denver metro area, the entire Interstate 25 corridor extending out into the Eastern Plains on Friday until 8 pm.

Winds could gust 40 to 45 mph for most areas, with some gusts reaching 60 mph in foothills communities.

CBS

High temperatures in the Denver metro area on Friday will only be in the mid-50s.

While it will be cooler than average, it will be sunny for the Rockies' home opener at Coors Field.

Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for the Denver metro this weekend.