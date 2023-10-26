Here we go again! "Mamma Mia" to launch 25th anniversary tour at Denver Center starting Halloween night

The 25th anniversary tour of "Mamma Mia!" will launch its U.S. tour in Denver starting Halloween night. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will launch the historic Broadway tour with a series of shows running Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.

The show, which regularly sells out crowds when playing at the Buell Theatre, has brought back several crowd favorites from previous productions for this tour.

"Who doesn't love Abba?" said Carly Sakolove, the actress who portrays "Rosie" in the production.

For those who have never seen the production, Mamma Mia follows the story of a bride-to-be in Greece. She is trying to find out who her real father is before her big wedding day.

The jukebox musical is filled with the greatest hits from the artist Abba. The show was even developed into a movie.

"It seems there is a whole culture that follows Mamma Mia not only because of the story but because of the soundtrack which is timeless," said Christine Sherrill, the actress who portrays "Donna."

Members of the cast told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas they were excited to launch the anniversary tour at the DCPA.

"I am so excited to be on this 25th anniversary tour," Sakolove said. "This is a huge milestone."

While the music is the star of the show, the storyline also manages to give every audience member someone or something they can connect with.

"This is a wonderful story of friendship, nostalgia and love. It is so fun," said Jalynn Steele, the actress who portrays "Tanya."

"I think what brings it back and makes it really relevant and appealing to audiences today is that this is really a heartfelt story about several people trying to find their place in the world," Sherrill said.

Those who buy tickets should expect to laugh and sing along throughout the show. Many even find themselves out of their seats by the end to join in the dancing.

Steele said she remembers listening to the songs she now performs as a child, and they are still fun for her.

"Even as a little girl I was dancing to them, so it brings back memories," Steele said. "They are (very) infectious. They stick with you the whole time."

The DCPA expects a great crowd for the run.

"Whether it is Halloween or not, folks are always dressed up," Sherrill said.

The show is only in town for less than a week, underscoring why tickets are selling quickly.

"Tickets are going like crazy," Sherrill said. "Everyone in the cast is buzzing. We cannot wait to open in Denver.

"I have not seen one show where people were not on their feet dancing," Sakolove said. "When you have a fun, zany, exciting, touching and beautiful story that can reach everyone and combine it with the music, it is a formula for success."

