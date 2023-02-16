Here are the latest Colorado schools being tested for lead in water supply

Colorado Water Quality Control Division issued a list of schools in the state that will have their water supply tested for lead.

Back in June of 2022, Gov. Polis signed a bill House Bill 22-1358, in an effort to provide clean water to students at schools and child centers statewide.

The law requires each childcare center, family childcare, home, and school that serves any of grades preschool through fifth in Colorado to test drinking water for lead by May 31 and remediate if necessary.

The Test and Fix Water for Kids program is set to help schools and childcare programs meet HB22-1358 requirements by providing free training, testing, remediation and technical assistance.

All schools serving any of grades preschool through fifth plus all licensed child care programs in Colorado were required to enroll in this program to comply with this new law.

To view the list of schools undergoing testing, visit: https://bit.ly/3KeV1tg