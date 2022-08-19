Helicopters busy flying loads of concrete for a new lift at Loveland

Ski season in Loveland isn't until mid- to late October, but helicopter crews are busy at work pouring concrete.

A Black Hawk helicopter was seen pouring the concrete at the Lift 6 in Loveland on Friday.

Dustin Scharfer shot video of the operation and sent it CBS News Colorado.

Dustin Schaefer

Helicopters are often used to pour concrete in locations difficult to access by other vehicles or equipment. It typically takes a high level of piloting skills and can be dangerous for both air and ground crews.