Heidi Klum was Medusa for Halloween. See the photos.

Heidi Klum donned green scales and squirming snakes to transform herself into Medusa for Halloween on Friday.

Klum said she loves the Greek myth of Medusa, in which a goddess turns a beautiful woman into a monster with serpents for hair.

"So I wanted to be really, really like a really ugly, ugly Medusa. And I feel like we nailed it - to the teeth," Klum said before pointing to fangs in her mouth.

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a man turned to stone. According to Greek mythology, her gaze could turn people to stone.

See the pictures

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 24th annual Halloween party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in New York. Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 24th annual Halloween party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in New York. Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 24th annual Halloween party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, in New York. Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

The supermodel-turned-TV personality went viral in 2022 when she arrived at her annual Halloween party on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

This year, she said she spent 10 hours getting into costume and that it was worth it because she loves the celebration.

"HAPPY HEIDIWEEN," she posted on Instagram on Halloween night, showing her costume. "Don't stare too long or you'll turn to stone."

In past years, Klum has come dressed as an 8-foot-tall "Transformer," a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes, and Kali, the multiarmed Hindu goddess of death and destruction.

Klum has said she starts planning her costume for the next year immediately after her party wraps.

Among the other celebrities who walked the carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York were a green-painted Darren Criss as Shrek, Maye Musk as Cruella de Vil and Ariana Madix as Lady Gaga.