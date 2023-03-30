Heavy winds to come as fire danger reminds high

We will end the week with terrible wind for much of Colorado, which means high fire danger in many areas including Denver. We will have First Alert Weather Days both Thursday and Friday thanks to Red Flag Warnings.

Gusts could top 55 mph and we will be extremely dry. Driving conditions will be tough in many areas on the plains for high-profile vehicles as well.

We also have a High Wind Warning for southeastern Colorado on Thursday for the chance of 80 mph gusts.

While the eastern side of the state is dealing with fire danger, the mountains are in for a quick shot of snow. Most areas could pick up six to 12 inches of snow, or right around that. The northwestern mountains may see a bit more, around eight to 16 inches.

The mountains will also be very windy. The snow and wind could create low visibility making travel tough along our mountain passes.

We should calm down quite a bit this weekend with warmer temperatures. Highs will head back to the 60s after a quick drop behind our cold front to the 50s.