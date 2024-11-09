Heavy snow intercepts Colorado high school football playoff round; Games postponed

Due to inclement weather, several Colorado high school football teams are adjusting their schedules for the first round of the playoffs.

While the top-seeded teams are unaffected by a bye week, other teams must reschedule games. Snow has blanketed stadiums and fields, forcing changes to planned matchups. For instance, East High School's game against Grandview has been moved to 3 p.m. on Saturday 3 p.m., while the Erie vs. Overland game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Erie.

Coaches and players, including Erie's coach Jeff Giger and team captain Ronin Ward, focus on staying positive and making the best of the situation, using the extra day to review game footage and prepare. These scheduled shifts are necessary for safety, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association, as travel and game conditions are expected to be hazardous. Denver Public Schools emphasized the importance of keeping their athletes and fans safe going into playoffs.

