Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy snow intercepts Colorado high school football playoff round; Games postponed

By Jasmine Arenas

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado high school football playoff games postponed due to snowstorm
Colorado high school football playoff games postponed due to snowstorm 00:57

Due to inclement weather, several Colorado high school football teams are adjusting their schedules for the first round of the playoffs.

While the top-seeded teams are unaffected by a bye week, other teams must reschedule games. Snow has blanketed stadiums and fields, forcing changes to planned matchups. For instance, East High School's game against Grandview has been moved to 3 p.m. on Saturday 3 p.m., while the Erie vs. Overland game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Erie.

Coaches and players, including Erie's coach Jeff Giger and team captain Ronin Ward, focus on staying positive and making the best of the situation, using the extra day to review game footage and prepare. These scheduled shifts are necessary for safety, according to the Colorado High School Activities Association, as travel and game conditions are expected to be hazardous. Denver Public Schools emphasized the importance of keeping their athletes and fans safe going into playoffs.

For more information on the changes, click here.

Jasmine Arenas
jasmine-a-16x9-copy.jpg

Jasmine Arenas is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.