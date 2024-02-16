Heavy snow heading for Denver and all of Colorado's Front Range Friday afternoon

A quick blast of snow is heading for Colorado's Front Range Friday afternoon. This fast-moving system will bring heavy snow to Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor most likely starting after 4 p.m. and moving out very early on Saturday morning.

It's a First Alert Weather Day Friday due to an incoming snowstorm.

A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 4 p.m. from Larimer County to Douglas County and will expire at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

We are expecting the possibility of 2 to 6 inches of snow in that time frame. Banded snowfall will mean some areas see heavier snow than others, but we should see some widespread moderate to heavy snow through early Saturday morning.

Keli Ramirez of Denver removes snow from her car at Grant street in Denver on Dec. 9, 2023. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The snow should clear out quickly very early on Saturday morning, and we'll most likely see sunshine in many areas by sunrise on Saturday.

We'll have a cold start to Saturday with lows in the teens for much of the Front Range and Denver metro area.