Heavy snow causes flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport

Flight officials at Denver International Airport say passengers should expect flight delays and cancellations due to heavy snowfall in the area.

Just after 4:10 p.m., there were reportedly 639 delays and 80 cancellations with the weather mostly impacting United, Frontier, and Southwest Airlines.

DIA during a snowstorm in Dec. 2019 (credit: Denver International Airport)

The first snowstorm of the season will impact Colorado, including the Denver metro area, Saturday through Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Denver metro, the front range, the foothills, and the mountains. For Denver, five to ten inches of snow is expected to fall by mid-morning Sunday.