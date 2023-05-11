Heavy rainfall damages roads in Cherry Creek State Park
This week's heavy rainfall has caused road damage in Cherry Creek State Park. There are some closures in the park but all park entrances and the dog park remained open on Thursday.
The Cherry Creek Trail is running high through the Denver metro area as well as the South Platte River.
There are several areas across Colorado under a Flash Flood Watch as the storm system moving through continues to drop more rain and even snow in the higher elevations.
