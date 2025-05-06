Heavy rain increases potential for dangerous street flooding in Denver metro area

The potential for heavy rain in the Denver metro area Tuesday into Wednesday is increasing concerns over street flooding. According to CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists, heavy precipitation settled into the state Tuesday morning and is expected to continue through the afternoon.

There are certain areas in the Denver metro area that are more prone to flooding than others. One of those locations is near I-25 and West 23rd, where two years ago, some vehicles were submerged during a heavy rainstorm. Firefighters had to pull those vehicles out of the water.

The National Weather Service warns drivers to "Turn Around and Don't Drown." NWS urges drivers to never drive around barriers blocking a flooded road. NWS said it takes just six inches of fast-moving water to knock over an adult, 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most vehicles, and two feet of rushing water to carry away most SUVs and trucks.

NWS also reminds people that it's never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.