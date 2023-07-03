Indiana police officer Heather Glenn and man killed as confrontation at hospital leads to gunfire

Police confronted a man at a hospital in southern Indiana early Monday, leading to gunfire that killed an officer and the man, authorities said.

The shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, killed Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn and 34-year-old Sean Hubert of Tell City, state police said.

Glenn was investigating a domestic dispute between Hubert and a female victim who had gone to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, state police said. On Monday morning, the victim advised staff that Hubert was on his way to the hospital and officers from multiple police departments responded.

Sgt. Heather Glenn of the Tell City Police Department in Indiana is seen in a photo provided by the Indiana State Police.

Glenn attempted to arrest Hubert, who allegedly refused to comply. State police said Glenn then tried to use an electronic weapon but it was ineffective.

"During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sergeant Glenn was shot. Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert," state police said.

Glenn and Hubert were both treated at the scene and died from their injuries.

Glenn had spent nearly 20 years with the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff's Office.

"Our police department suffered a tremendous loss," Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. "We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn - she's a cornerstone of our department."

Lawalin also offered "thoughts and prayers" for Hubert's family.

Glenn's death comes just days after an Indiana trooper was struck and killed by a suspect's vehicle.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales reacted to Glenn's death on social media.

It’s been a heartbreaking and very tough week for our law enforcement and communities across Indiana. Another officer paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting Hoosier lives. Sidonia and I are praying for Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family, friends, colleagues and officers across our state pic.twitter.com/26RL8oLvmX — Secretary of State Diego Morales (@SOSDiegoMorales) July 3, 2023

"It's been a heartbreaking and very tough week for our law enforcement and communities across Indiana," Morales wrote. "Another officer paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting Hoosier lives. Sidonia and I are praying for Sgt. Heather Glenn's family, friends, colleagues and officers across our state."

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.