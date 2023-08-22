Heat Advisory for near record heat taking over Tuesday

Another Heat Advisory for the Denver metro area and Front Range with near record heat

Our record setting ridge of hot, high pressure is still locked over the nations mid-section. This pattern is continuing to provide the summer swelter from the Rockies to the Appalachains.

With the sweltering heat we have another hot Colorado day underway. For the second day in a row the Denver metro area has a heat advisory in place from noon thru 8pm for high temps from 96 to 102 degrees!

Temperatures will be not only scorching Denver but, most of the northeastern plains as well.

Denver's Record High for Tuesday is 98 and the forecast high is 97 degrees. Another day of near record heat!

Highs in the eastern half of the state will rise into the 90s and 100s, The mountains and western slope will be cooler as monsoon moisture back to flowing into the a part of Colorado.

There will be a few scattered thunderstorms for mountain areas of the state with a good chance of rain from some of the late day storms that build up in the mountains along and north of I-70.

There is a slight chance for a few high based storms over the northern Front Range foothills. A few of these may produce afternoon clouds, gusty winds and a possible sprinkle for the Denver metro area.

The only area with a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in extreme eastern Colorado from Yuma down into Burlington for Tuesday afternoon.

By Friday the super hot high pressure ridge should finally break down. This will allow for a the combination of a Canadian cold front and monsoon flow to team up for a major cool and wet change by Friday.

Friday's high may only be in the 70s for Denver and our surrounding suburbs.