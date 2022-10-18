Hearings aids now available without a prescription for Coloradans with mild, moderate loss

Thanks to a new law, those with hearing impairment can buy hearing aids over the counter and online without a prescription. The FDA cleared the way for hearing aids to be purchased to expand access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss.

According to the law that went into effect on Monday, hearing aids can be sold in places like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacies, Best Buy and elsewhere. The FDA estimates savings could amount to $3,000 for a pair.

But with the lower price comes a risk of getting the right kind, often without a test. The OTC or over-the-counter sales are only meant for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

"So do you feel you have a mild loss, a moderate loss or a severe loss and if you misdiagnose yourself, you risk hurting the residual hearing you do have," said Brittaney Bayer with Bayer Ear. "I have checked into it. I'm not sure it's the way I will go, but I'm very glad it's available at a much lower cost."

These hearing aids work similarly to prescription hearing aids. They amplify the volume of sounds to help people with hearing loss listen and communicate more easily.