Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens in Denver, gives fans a chance to step into the wizarding world

Harry Potter fans can now experience the wizarding world without leaving Colorado.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition officially opened Friday at 417 S. Broadway in Denver, giving visitors the opportunity to explore authentic movie props, original costumes and interactive experiences inspired by the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

CBS

Guests begin their visit with a timed entry before making their way through immersive galleries that recreate some of the franchise's most recognizable locations. Along the way, visitors can cast spells with a digital wand, brew potions, pot a mandrake, test their Quidditch skills and explore iconic settings like the Great Hall, Hogwarts classrooms, Hagrid's Hut and the Forbidden Forest.

Opening day attracted fans of all ages, with many visitors arriving dressed as their favorite Harry Potter characters and eager to experience the attraction for the first time.

CBS

The exhibition also features exclusive merchandise, including apparel, collectibles, Chocolate Frogs and Butterbeer-inspired treats that are available only through the traveling experience.

Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 12. Flex and VIP ticket options are also available.

CBS

The Denver exhibition is expected to be a limited-time engagement, although organizers have not announced a closing date.