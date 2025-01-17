Hardware store professional has simple tips for keeping your Colorado home warm during the arctic blast

There are some small changes you can make to your home to save energy during home snaps

Steve over at True Value Hardware on Colfax Avenue in Denver says people have been coming all week stocking up on essentials to hunker down and stay warm when the temperature dips.

"We sell an awful lot of door sweeps and thresholds to cut the air from around the doors," said Steve. "These foam kits are primarily meant for either door, window. They'll keep the cold weather out."

He and other stores around the state say you don't have to be chilly in your home because there are things you can do to keep that arctic air from seeping in, like make sure your windows are sealed. Steve says that is a major source of cold air, so you can buy a window insulation kit to trap the heat inside and keep Jack Frost out.

"It's an insulation kit. Basically. You're covering the window with it. And in some instances, you can take, like, hairdryer and make them shrink," said Steve.

You can also buy insulation kits for everything from your outdoor faucets to your electrical outlets.

Sealing up those holes and running your furnace should keep you warm, but even if the furnace goes out Steve has you covered.

"We have thermocouples up here that are for furnaces and also, water heaters," said Steve.

Steve also says space heaters always fly off shelves during cold snaps like this. And while he understands the allure, he also has a word of warning.

"I would make sure that anything that you do buy is safe. And by that, you know, most people do have at least one pet. And sometimes they get rambunctious and can tip one over. And, and you certainly don't want the, the heat, you know, on a carpet," said Steve.

Steve also says make sure you have a working smoke detector and CO detector because with all these heaters running you want to know early if you are in danger.