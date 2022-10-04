After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.

Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city has posted a sign indicating the building will be at reduced usage next season. The city has said it is in the planning stages of deciding what to do with the building.

People got together in the restaurant as they do at the end of every summer season on Sunday, but this one was a farewell. Among the crowd says business operator Bill Carle are always regulars, suppliers, Alpine Rescue members who use the lodge as a base during rescues and others. "That was the day I wasn't looking forward to all year," said Carle. The night was filled with speeches and memories.

H.W. Stewart will still have a contract at Buffalo Bill's Grave on Lookout Mountain. Through the years, they have had concessions atop Mt. Evans and Pikes Peak as well as at Red Rocks. Workers are now looking at the task of moving out years of accumulated equipment and a gift shop full of memorabilia. The store will continue to operate until next weekend when it will shut down for the last time, leaving a destination empty.