Residents of Denver condo complex The Beauvallon shaken after a gunman targets their building

Residents of a downtown Denver condo complex are shaken after a gunman targeted their building multiple times. They hope a short video which shows the man in an alley near the building firing at least one gunshot helps police make an arrest. It was taken during the daylight hours on the Fourth of July outside the Beauvallon on Lincoln Street in the city's Golden Triangle neighborhood.

"This has been very unnerving for everyone because it's been going on for over a month," said Lauren Shrensky, the president of the the Beauvallon HOA board.

In the short cellphone video, the man is seen holding what's believed to be a .22 caliber rifle firing up at the Beauvallon. Those rounds would reach the penthouse and nearly hit those on the balcony. At least one round shattered a window.

"They were on their balcony on the 14th floor enjoying July 4th festivities, you know, getting ready for fireworks and a shot comes right over their head," Shrensky said.

Shrensky says the window that was damaged is one of five windows that have been hit in their building in less than a month.

In June, she says another bullet went through a 10th story window, nearly striking a woman in her office.

A photo from the inside of the Beauvallon shows a bullet hole in the window after video showed a man shooting at the building from outside. CBS

Denver police say on June 14 their department received a report of shots fired near 925 North Lincoln Street. Then on July 5, they received a call of shots fired at the same location that took place on July 4. Both cases are under investigation, the department said.

"It is unknown if these incidents are related," a Denver police spokesperson said.

And while Denver police are investigating, residents have turned their attention to a case in Broomfield.

Police arrested Kenneth Fairchild for allegedly firing shots into a business on July 8. A news release shared with the public includes a photo of his vehicle; a gray Toyota Prius with blue decals, similar to the car seen in the Beauvallon shooting video.

"We don't know for sure. We are awaiting confirmation," Shrensky said.

While they wait for any word of an arrest, Shrensky says residents are taking their own precautions.

"We sent out an email (saying) 'Please be safe, don't go out on your balcony, if you do, be vigilant,'" she said.

Fairchild is being held on attempted first-degree murder charges and Broomfield police are asking the public to come forward if you recognize his picture or that vehicle.

Following the original publication of this article, the Broomfield Police Department released the following statement about the Fairchild case: "The Broomfield Police Department is aware of the similarities between incidents and is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, including the Denver Police Department, in an active investigation."