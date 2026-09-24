"Overwhelmed" post office to stay despite pleas from growing Colorado mountain town residents

When Gypsum's post office was built, the town had only about 1,000 residents. At the time, the small lobby and limited parking were enough to serve the community.

Today, town officials say the facility can no longer keep up with Gypsum's growth.

The post office in Gypsum, Colorado. CBS

"It's really too small in every respect," Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann said. "It's too small for box space, the parking lot is too small, the traffic pattern in here is pretty poor."

The town's population is now nearing 10,000 people, creating challenges both inside and outside the facility.

Rietmann has been working on the post office issue for seven years, an effort he said has proved more difficult than anticipated.

"I expected a process, but maybe not one so arduous," he said. "We really have a pressing community need that doesn't seem to have a solution."

The town has appealed to U.S. senators and representatives. And then thought it was approaching a solution when a developer said they would allow the Postal Service to establish a new post office in a development. But that plan did not move forward, pushing town officials to ask if another option could be found.

The Postal Service says it has conducted operational and financial analyses and, because of budget constraints, now plans to add a modular unit containing post office boxes at the existing site by next summer.

"This conclusion is consistent with national facility policy and the same criteria applied to communities across the country," USPS Spokesperson James Boxrud told CBS Colorado in a written statement. "We reviewed the town's redevelopment proposal in good faith. After completing that analysis, officials determined it was not the most cost-effective solution. Growth in mountain communities is one of the factors that prompts USPS to conduct regular operational reviews; the planned improvements are specifically designed to support that growth while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Gypsum Town Manager Jeremy Rietmann. CBS

The Postal Service operates 31,000 facilities across the country and has been focused on addressing a multitude of issues in Colorado's mountain communities over the past several years.

"We understand local officials were hoping for a different outcome, and we respect their advocacy for the community. We remain committed to delivering reliable service through the improvements planned for the existing facility," Boxrud said.

Rietmann is asking the Postal Service to reconsider. Last month, the Gypsum Mayor Scott Green wrote an open letter to the USPS Director of Facilities, Real Estate and Assets asking for another look at the issues the residents are dealing with.

"I think our ask as a community is, please come back to the table," Rietmann said. "We'd like to work with you."

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado Congressional District 2, has also been involved in the issue for years. His office says it will keep pushing the USPS.

"Gypsum has experienced tremendous growth since its current post office was built, which has overwhelmed the capacity of the current location and caused strains on postal services for the folks who call this community home. The USPS leadership's apparent refusal to take local concerns seriously and engage meaningfully with local leaders is outrageous. They must do better to ensure these Coloradans receive the level of service they need and deserve, and we will keep fighting to ensure that they do," said Neguse.

Rietmann hopes another look at the previously proposed site could result in a post office with more space, parking and services. He said the town and developer are willing to consider financial incentives to make a new facility possible.

"They've designed the building. They've put in the time, effort and money to build what they say they've needed," Rietmann said. "I think we're willing to come to the table with cash incentives, as well as the developer, to try and solve this problem."

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Rietmann said he intends to keep pushing for a long-term solution.

"If it's the last thing I do, we're going to get a better post office for this community," he said.