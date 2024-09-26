Group looks to help Colorado businesses on Colfax Avenue that will be impacted by Bus Rapid Transit project

Construction set to start next month on BRT line on Colfax Avenue in Denver

A nearly $200 million contract has been approved by Denver City Council to build the city's first bus-rapid transit system. The East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit will start in downtown Denver and run down East Colfax Avenue all the way to Interstate 225 in Aurora. Work is set to begin in October.

The project is intended to reduce transit travel time for riders in one of the busiest roads and bus corridors in the metro area, but some neighbors of the project are raising concerns about how it will impact them. At least 150 businesses on Colfax Avenue are set to be affected by the construction the project requires.

One organization says they are doing their part to ensure that businesses feel supported. Frank Locantore, the executive director for the Colfax Business Improvement District, says they have been informing businesses about this project for about a decade.

"There's going to be a lot of amenities that come with the construction of the bus rapid transit, including the future benefits of 25% more people traveling on Colfax, a 25% increase in population, a 67% increase in jobs in the corridor," said Locantore.



For longtime business owners like Eleazar Romero, owner of Park Avenue Tacos, change is welcomed, but he still has his concerns.

"The traffic now is horrible, and construction is all over and it's been actually a little bit difficult for everybody now," said Romero.

Already dealing with construction in the area, this is now another construction situation he will be dealing with. He shares concerns with a lack of parking in the area for not only staff, but customers.

Locantore says some financial relief could be coming.

"The city is going to be providing some grant opportunities as well and we are working to increase that amount," said Locantore.

Next year impacted businesses can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 if construction causes any damage. The Colfax Business Improvement District hopes the city will make even more funds available.

"We want them to be creating a dedicated fund, like a 1% for business mitigation," said Locantore, "Because if a business was to close ... it's going to take a lot of effort and time to replace that business so it's valuable to the city and to the community to retain it as much as possible."



Despite the odds, Romero remains positive, but Locantore wants people to remember the street will remain open.

"It's important to realize that during all of the construction, Colfax will always be open to traffic, vehicle traffic, bus traffic, it is all going to be able to move on Colfax."

The project is slated to be completed by 2027.