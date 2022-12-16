Group A strep on the rise in Denver metro area along with flu, RSV, COVID

Right now, it's easy to get sick in Colorado. This season has already seen an increase in the number of cases of flu and RSV in children. Plus, COVID is still lurking around. Doctors are unsure why cases of these illnesses are becoming more frequent, but they have some theories.

"You know, one of the main hypotheses is that we didn't see a lot of RSV and flu in the past two years. And so, we're sort of having this sort of catch-up game in terms of the fact that there are a lot more children who haven't been exposed before," said Dr. Sam Dominguez with Children's Hospital Colorado. "The other possibility is that maybe there's something different or unique about the strains that are circulating currently."

CBS

Now an extremely rare and severe type of bacterial infection called "Group A strep" is also on the rise. There have been eleven cases since Nov. 1. Two young children in the Denver metro area who had Group A strep have died recently but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's too early to say that's what killed them.

"We know that these children had this infection, but we're still awaiting final reporting on the cause of death," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy

Doctors say that Group A strep can occur in patients after they have a viral infection like the flu, RSV or COVID, which makes vaccination against some of these infections even more important.

"We know that we can prevent COVID infections by COVID vaccine, influenza by influenza vaccine, and even chicken pox or varicella infections can lead to some of these invasive bacterial infections. So that varicella vaccine or chickenpox vaccine is another important way to decrease the risk of children developing these infections," said Dr. Herlihy

Doctors say with so many illnesses going around, parents should keep an eye on their kids' health, especially if they've had a respiratory infection. If their health deteriorates or behavior changes seek medical help.

CBS

"Group A strep infection is presented in a few different ways, including severe pneumonia, sepsis, where the bacteria are in the bloodstream, toxic shock, severe skin infections and infections and other parts of the body where it normally shouldn't be like the bones and the joints," said Dr. Dominguez.

"If someone is having difficulty breathing. If they're more sleepy or difficult to arouse, if they're not eating or drinking like they were before, if they're not walking anymore. Those are all warning signs that they should be taken probably to the emergency room," he said.

Doctors, however, say parents shouldn't worry too much. Group A strep, while dangerous, is treatable with antibiotics and extremely rare. Death from the infection is even more rare. The last recorded death in Colorado was in 2018.