Groundbreaking celebrated for Colorado's newest battery energy storage project

Officials in Northern Colorado are celebrating a new project to improve energy reliability and availability in their communities.

On Thursday, local officials and executives of NextEra Energy Resources gathered in the town of Ault, north of Greeley, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Colorado's newest battery energy storage project. The Weld Energy Center is designed to meet the area's growing energy concerns while improving reliability for nearby homes.

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Platte River Power Authority CEO Jason Frisbie says the project is a major step toward reducing its carbon footprint.

"So, all of that's going through one brand new substation to be delivered directly to our communities in Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont and Estes Park. This is a very, very significant project for Platte River on our road to full decarbonization some date in the future," said Frisbie.

The facility will strengthen the county's electric system by storing energy for later distribution during periods of high demand.

NextEra says, "The facility represents a $141 million investment, created more than 200 construction jobs, and will generate significant tax revenue supporting local schools, emergency services and public infrastructure. The project has invested over $1.1 million to pave a county road, providing lasting community benefits."