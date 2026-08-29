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Ground stop issued for flights to Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Saturday afternoon, a ground stop was issued for flights to Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop at 4:32 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the area. Grounding applies to departures from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB and ZMP.

faa-ground-stop-scope.png
Federal Aviation Administration

Parts of Colorado are at marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday, with possible high winds and hail, primarily in the mountains and north of I-70. There's also a potential for severe weather in the Denver metro area up through Northeast Colorado as the storms pass through tonight.

The ground stop is scheduled to remain in place until 6 p.m., but there is between a 30% and 60% chance it could be extended.

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