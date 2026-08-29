Ground stop issued for flights to Denver International Airport

On Saturday afternoon, a ground stop was issued for flights to Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop at 4:32 p.m. due to thunderstorms in the area. Grounding applies to departures from ZLA, ZLC, ZDV, ZKC, ZAB and ZMP.

Federal Aviation Administration

Parts of Colorado are at marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday, with possible high winds and hail, primarily in the mountains and north of I-70. There's also a potential for severe weather in the Denver metro area up through Northeast Colorado as the storms pass through tonight.

The ground stop is scheduled to remain in place until 6 p.m., but there is between a 30% and 60% chance it could be extended.