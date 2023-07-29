Greg Dulcich leading "locked in" tight end room

The Broncos' offense remains full of question marks entering the 2023 season.

Perhaps the one sure thing? New head coach Sean Payton plans to keep his tight end room busy.

"We've been working on being able to do everything," Broncos second-year tight end Greg Dulcich explained following Day 1 of training camp at Dove Valley. "Being able to move into multiple positions... on the wing, split-out, in the backfield, and in three-point. The versatility of our position is really cool, and we have a lot of guys who can fill that spot."

The Broncos are hoping Dulcich can fill that recently underwhelming spot at TE1. A first team All-Pac 12 selection at UCLA, Dulcich finished his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. After missing time early in the year with a hamstring injury, Dulcich established himself as one of Russell Wilson's top targets later in the season.

With a year of experience under his belt, Dulcich believes the chemistry with Wilson in the receiver room is still evolving.

"We know what to expect...[and we know] what he expects of us and where he wants us to be. It's great in meetings being able to hear where the open zones are, where are the pockets that he likes to throw the ball. I think we're on a pretty good page with him," he said.

On the heels of a lackluster 2022 season, Dulcich is taking a similar identity to the rest of the team: forget the past, and absorb the new opportunity from the veteran coach in charge.

"I think we're really locked in. Things are very clear. We have a real good understanding of what they expect out of us, and it's a very high standard in this kind of an offense. That's what we're looking forward to stepping into," he said.