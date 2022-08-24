CBS

Richie Cozzolino joined the CBS News Colorado Sports team in June 2022. He has worked his way across Colorado since 2018, previously reporting and anchoring sports in Grand Junction and Colorado Springs before arriving in the Mile High City.

Richie hails from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, a suburb of beautiful Detroit. He attended Michigan State University and graduated with a journalism degree in 2015. When he's not hustling across the Centennial State, you can catch Richie at a MSU Spartans football game or at a Detroit Tigers nightcap with a scorecard in hand. He doesn't mind hanging out at the lakes (in Colorado or Michigan) either.

Richie has seen it all and covered it all when it comes to Colorado sports! He has interviewed Olympic athletes at the X Games Aspen, followed too many QB battles to count at Broncos headquarters and has covered playoffs runs for the Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche. Richie has also won a Colorado Broadcasters Association award for his coverage of prep sports. From the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction to the NHL's Stadium Series at the United States Air Force Academy, Richie considers himself lucky to frequently land in the center of the sports world. He works for the CBS News Colorado sports team as a sports reporter, producer and anchor.

Richie is always looking for new spots to hike or camp in Colorado! Feel free to shoot him your suggestions. (His puppy Cosmo needs exercise.)



Just The Facts

Year hired : 2022

: 2022 Alma Mater : Michigan State University

: Michigan State University Why I am a journalist : No better job on Earth.

: No better job on Earth. Most memorable interview : Trevor Story, moments after the Home Run Derby at Coors

Trevor Story, moments after the Home Run Derby at Coors Dream interview : Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders Job you would never attempt : Most anything math-related. My STEM knowledge ends at my multiplication tables.



Most anything math-related. My STEM knowledge ends at my multiplication tables. Star sign: Virgo



Virgo First TV appearance: January 2018 in Grand Junction



January 2018 in Grand Junction First story: X Games Aspen. A Michigander by birth didn't anticipate how cold the mountains get in February.

X Games Aspen. A Michigander by birth didn't anticipate how cold the mountains get in February. Favorite story: Followed The Branson School as they fundraised for a new high school football field. 6-man football rocks.



Followed The Branson School as they fundraised for a new high school football field. 6-man football rocks. Hidden talent : I've played piano (poorly) since I was about 5.



I've played piano (poorly) since I was about 5. Hometown : Detroit



Detroit Hobbies : Hiking slowly, eating quickly, traveling cheaply



Hiking slowly, eating quickly, traveling cheaply Favorite food : Whatever Italian food Mom is making tonight



Whatever Italian food Mom is making tonight Number of siblings : Younger brother and sister



Younger brother and sister Number of pets : Just one, my labradoodle Cosmo



Just one, my labradoodle Cosmo Favorite sports team : Grew up a Detroit Lions fan. Watching them play is often far from my favorite.

Grew up a Detroit Lions fan. Watching them play is often far from my favorite. Favorite vacation spot : East Lansing tailgates



East Lansing tailgates Least favorite household chore : Dust makes me sneeze. Cleaning dust makes me sneeze. Allergies should be outlawed.



Dust makes me sneeze. Cleaning dust makes me sneeze. Allergies should be outlawed. What keeps you in Colorado? I've lived in basically every corner of the state but haven't explored nearly enough yet.



I've lived in basically every corner of the state but haven't explored nearly enough yet. Favorite Hike: Kineo Mountain has a heck of a payoff in Colorado Springs. Rattlesnake Arches near Grand Junction is a hidden gem.

