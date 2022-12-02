Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect held on $1M bond; faces multiple charges

A man is in custody and held on a $1,000,000 bond, while facing multiple charges after a three-hour stand-off following a bank robbery Thursday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Johnathan Martin Bell and are investigating him for additional crimes in the area.

Greenwood Village Police Department/CBS

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident including the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the Denver Police Department, the Aurora Police Department, and the FBI.

Authorities say around 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery in progress.

CBS

The suspect ordered the bank tellers to the vault, grabbed the money and exited the bank, but that's when he ran into a responding deputy during his getaway.

When an officer attempted to make contact with him, the suspect fired rounds at the deputy, and gunfire was then exchanged.

That suspect then ran away and was chased by the officer, while he was seen running into the Extended Stay America nearby where he barricaded himself inside.

CBS

Authorities believe the suspect was renting a room as a reverse 911 call was issued to the hotel, asking guests to take shelter in place.

Officers surrounded the hotel and attempted to make contact with the suspect by negotiating. Police were able to isolate him inside the hotel room and made contact with the suspect around 3:52 p.m.

The suspect surrendered to authorities peacefully and was placed into custody as no one was reported injured in the incident.

CBS

According to the Greenwood Village Police Department, Bell is currently charged with:

Kidnapping

Criminal Attempt First-Degree Murder

First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer

Aggravated Robbery

Theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000

Menacing with a Deadly Weapon

The officer involved in the exchanged gunfire with the suspect is on paid administrative leave and his identity was not revealed by authorities.