Greenland's prime minister says "we choose Denmark" over the U.S.

Greenland's prime minister said "we choose Denmark" over the U.S., on the eve of Wednesday's meeting between the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump administration officials.

"If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark," Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said at a news conference Tuesday in Copenhagen. "We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU."

Nielsen appeared with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who said "there are many indications that the most challenging part is ahead of us," according to AFP.

Vance, who visited Greenland last year, will be hosting Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers — along with Rubio — at the White House, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to CBS News.

President Trump has repeatedly said he wants to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security reasons.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen," Mr. Trump said Sunday.

"I'd love to make a deal with them. It's easier," he added. "But one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland." Rubio has downplayed the possibility of military force to acquire Greenland.

But leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have stated Greenland is "not for sale," which has led Trump officials to say that the administration is considering all options, including military force.

"One thing must be clear to everyone: Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States. Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States," Nielsen said Tuesday.

Denmark has been one of the U.S.' staunchest NATO allies for more than 75 years. Frederiksen said of the U.S. there's been "completely unacceptable pressure from our closest ally."

Senate Democrats and a few Republicans have expressed opposition to military action against Greenland. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that any military action in Greenland would be "disastrous." He added that he believes "Congress will stop him, both Democrats and Republicans."

Republican Sen. Rand Paul told "CBS Mornings" last week that he would "do everything to stop any kind of military takeover of Greenland." But Paul did not object to purchasing Greenland, noting that the U.S. has acquired territory in the past.

The Constitution says only Congress can declare war, and the Senate last week advanced a war powers resolution to limit the Trump administration's ability to conduct further strikes Venezuela. Five Republicans joined all the Democrats in advancing the resolution, indicating a lack of support for any military action in Greenland. Democratic Sen. Reuben Gallego said last week that he expected to introduce a measure "to block Trump from invading Greenland."

A bipartisan group of House members introduced legislation on Monday to prevent military action against NATO members, according to Politico.

Rep. Don Bacon, one of the sponsors of the legislation, said last week that he thought any action in Greenland is wrong.

"These are our allies," he continued. "You don't treat your allies this way. I mean it's embarrassing. And by the way, most Greenlanders want to be Greenland. They don't want to be American. They want to be our allies, though, and it's creating a lot of anger and hurt with our friends in Europe."