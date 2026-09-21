Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity purchases new headquarters in Northern Colorado

For the first time in the organization's history, Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity will have a permanent place to call home. The organization has purchased a new headquarters in Northern Colorado.

GWHFH announced Friday that it purchased the property at 3650 35th Avenue in Evans, Colorado. The former TBK Bank building will house all of the organization's administrative and operational functions.

"The journey to ownership was long, but the result is a space right-sized to support GWHFH's mission and its forward focus. Founded in 1987, Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity has spent nearly four decades building homes and opportunity across Weld County," the GWHFH announcement said. "The Greeley ReStore opened in 2005, and in March 2022, GWHFH brought its administrative, construction, and retail operations under one roof for the first time at its current Greeley Mall location. Ownership of the new Evans headquarters is the next step in that evolution, giving GWHFH a permanent home for the workflow and efficiency its initiatives require."

CEO Cheri Witt-Brown says the new headquarters is an important step toward GWHFH becoming self-sustaining.

Planned renovations will turn the building into an open, unified space. GWHFH says it expects to move all operations, administration, and family services staff into the new headquarters by the end of March 2027.

"It is exciting to look ahead to the improved processes and a more refined ReStore experience at the new location as we continue serving our community as an organization," said Lew Sevestre, ReStore Director.