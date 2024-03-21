Watch CBS News
Greeley police search for hit & run driver wanted in Colorado after crashing into motorcycle, injuring rider

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Greeley police seek hit & run driver after motorcycle crash injures rider 00:26

Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect vehicle and driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that involved a motorcycle. The crash happened about 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

An image of the suspect vehicle Greeley Police Dept.

Detectives said that a compact black SUV was making a left turn onto 22nd Street from northbound Highway 85 when the SUV struck a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 85 approaching 22nd Street. 

The SUV sped away, traveling east on 22nd Street and then south on 1st Avenue. It is believed the suspect vehicle has moderate front-end damage. The motorcycle rider suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

Additional Information from the Greeley Police Department:

If you witnessed any of the events, have information about this incident or the suspect vehicle, and have not provided a statement to the Greeley Police Department, please contact Greeley Police Traffic Officer Greg Tharp at (970) 350-9533.

Jennifer McRae

First published on March 21, 2024 / 3:37 PM MDT

