Great Colorado Payback helps you cash in on unclaimed property

On a sunny summer morning, the Colorado Treasury Department was determined to help Coloradans cash in on benefits.

"We are down here at Civic Center Eats with all these food truck and we're hoping to return some unclaimed property to folks," said Communications Director and Public Information Officer Sheena Kadi.

The program is called the Great Colorado Payback. It began back in 1987.

CBS

"It was passed by the Colorado state legislature for the state to be able to return lost or missing property to their rightful owners," Kadi said.

Kadi says, currently, the state is holding on to $1.5 billion in cash with program, and some of it could be your money.

"These are things like tax rebates, lost paychecks, usually happens when someone moves or there's an error in a mailing address."

CBS

And there's other less common items. "Just recently we were able to reunify someone with a silver coin collection and he was very excited to be reunited with that property. it had a lot of sentimental value to him."

This property is held in perpetuity, so it's never too late to look for anything you might be missing.

"People lose property all the time, so we are here to validate the program and let folks know that it is legitimate. You'll want to look if you've lived here if you've ever done business here... and don't just look for yourself, look for family and friends as well."