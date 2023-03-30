Grass fire causes 'full evacuation' for residents in south Park County

A grass fire in southwest of Florissant is threatening nearby structures, according to an emergency alert from Park County to area residents.

The alert was broadcast at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. It advised people in a 1-mile radius around the intersection of Park County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane to leave the area.

On March 30, at 11:39 AM residents in the 1 mile area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane are advised to evacuate immediately due to a fire in the area. This is a full and immediate evacuation – residents are asked to leave immediately. https://t.co/vHqyD59GiL pic.twitter.com/8thfeaWM8X — Park County (@ParkCounty) March 30, 2023

"Residents are encouraged to evacuate as soon as possible," stated the alert, per CBS affiliate KKTV. "You may have time to gather necessary items, but do so at your own risk."

A map from an online mapping site shows the #403Fire had already burned six acres by the time authorities sent out the evacuation order. That detail has not been directly confirmed by Park County agencies, however.

The fire location is approximately eight miles southwest of Florissant and about six miles east-southeast of the southern tip of Eleven Mile Reservoir.