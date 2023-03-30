Colorado weather: High fire danger Thursday prompts First Alert Weather Day

A Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. for the Denver metro and portions of the eastern plains.

The CBS Colorado First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for the high fire danger.

Parts of southern Colorado are under a High Wind Warning from noon through 8 p.m. this evening. Wind gusts could reach 75 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is also in effect though 6 p.m. this evening. The wind will be out of the southwest between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

In the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Friday evening. Travel could be difficult with blowing snow causing reduced visibility. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place for the Park and Elkhead Mountains. Total snow accumulation in the Park and Elkhead Mountains is expected to be 8 to 16 inches with winds gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be cooler and windy with another First Alert Weather Day in place for high fire danger. The National Weather Service has already issued a Red Flag Warning from noon through 7 p.m. on Friday. The warning includes: plains of Boulder and Jefferson counties, Palmer Divide, Denver Metro area, Elbert, and Lincoln counties. Remember to avoid any outdoor burning or activities that may produce a spark.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure takes over and we will see daytime high temperatures in the 60s with dry conditions.