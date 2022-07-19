Watch CBS News
Local News

Grants to help make Colorado's great outdoors more accessible to everyone

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

State effort to make outdoor activities more accessible
State effort to make outdoor activities more accessible 00:37

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado state lawmakers pledged to make the outdoors more accessible to everyone. The state is providing Colorado Outdoor Equity grants to organizations which help people who might not have access to experience the wilderness.

685FEC97-FCF3-4D90-9EEF-E390BC93BE51.jpg
Danielle Chavira

The Village Exchange Center is among those organizations. It serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado.

"Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," said Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center.

The money will come from the Colorado Lottery. Polis also announced the price of a state park pass will be cut in half next year.

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.