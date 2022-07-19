Grants to help make Colorado's great outdoors more accessible to everyone

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado state lawmakers pledged to make the outdoors more accessible to everyone. The state is providing Colorado Outdoor Equity grants to organizations which help people who might not have access to experience the wilderness.

Danielle Chavira

The Village Exchange Center is among those organizations. It serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado.

"Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," said Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center.

The money will come from the Colorado Lottery. Polis also announced the price of a state park pass will be cut in half next year.