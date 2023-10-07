New Chicano Humanities and Arts Council building in Denver's Santa Fe Arts District gifted by kind stranger

Arts group and gallery returns after being driven out due to high costs in rent

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council kicked off the grand opening of its gallery on 834 Santa Fe Drive on Friday night.

The CHAC gallery is excited to be back in the Santa Fe Arts District after a couple of years of not being in the area. They opened up the big day with a special Dia de Los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" exhibition.

Brenda Gurule, the executive director for the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, says leaving the Santa Fe Arts District was very difficult for the organization.

"It was so hard leaving Santa Fe and nobody wanted us to leave, but we didn't have a choice," said Gurule.

Due to high costs and the COVID-19 pandemic, CHAC was priced out of its Santa Fe Arts District home.

"Unfortunately, we got gentrified and we didn't even have a space for two years," added Gurule.

It wasn't until last year that the organization would find a space in the 40 West Arts District in Lakewood.

Though they will continue to keep their building in Lakewood they now have one in the Santa Fe Arts District in Denver, taking it back to where it all began 45 years ago. It's all thanks to a generous donation; a stranger contacted the organization via e-mail. Kyle Schneider gifted them the building after the owner of the space, Katherine Payge, his mother, passed away.

"It was almost surreal because we couldn't believe it, that is an amazing, extremely generous donation, especially to be right in the Santa Fe Arts District," said Gurule.

The arts organization began in 1978 to support Denver's very own Chicano, Chicana and Latino artists. Artists like Shay Guerrero hold this area close to their heart, for Guerrero who has been with the organization since 2010, this is super special.

"I can't even put that into words what it means to be back where we are," said Guerrero, "Leaving Santa Fe was a huge heartbreak ...coming back here, the streets are alive, we've missed this city and this street as much as they've missed us," said Guerrero.

To celebrate its homecoming, the organization opened its gallery with its iconic Dia de los Muertos exhibition, displaying over 30 local artists on its walls, including an altar made by Denver artist Cal Duran.

"These are some members of the CHAC gallery and we are just paying tribute to them," added Duran, who has been doing altars since he was 17.

The building at 834 Santa Fe Drive, according to the organization, is about 100 years old.

The organization tells me they are happy to be back in this neighborhood, where it all started, but are accepting donations as they look to make some repairs and renovations.

For more information, visit https://www.chacgallery.org.